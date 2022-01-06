PennDOT reduces speed limit on interstates due to heavy snowfall

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reducing the speed limit on two interstates due to heavy snowfall.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the following interstates:

Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties

Interstate 99 in Blair and Bedford Counties

Interstate 99 in Centre County

Interstate 80 from Clarion to mile-marker 161 at Bellefonte

Commercial vehicles not affected by speed restrictions must use the right lane.

PennDOT says that they will be treating roadways throughout the snowstorm until conditions clear up. They also want to remind motorists to keep plenty of space between them and plow trucks.

For more information visit PennDOT’s website.