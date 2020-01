HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a release, PennDOT has issued a speed restriction on I-99 in Blair and Bedford Counties due to weather conditions.

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour, and is urging motorists to use caution during icing conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

The restriction also includes Centre County. PennDOT has announced that Centre County speeds on 1-99 have also been reduced to 45 miles per hour.