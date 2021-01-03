PennDOT reduces speed limit for two area highways amidst severe winter conditions

(WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced they are reducing the speed limit on two area highways in response to the winter conditions this afternoon.

They are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

· Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties;

· Interstate 99 in Centre County;

PennDOT officials say their crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow.

PennDOT adds they will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

We will continue to update this as more information on the weather conditions change over the course of the day.