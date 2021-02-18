PennDOT puts more travel restrictions in place Thursday night

(WTAJ) — With winter weather and snowfall continuing in our area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is again placing restrictions on some roadways in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane on the following roads:

Route 322/22 from I-99 in Centre County to the Harrisburg area

The entirety of I-99

I-80 from the Bellefonte/161 interchange to mile-marker 212

Additional restrictions on other roads could be added through the night depending on changing conditions. The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure that roads remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps.