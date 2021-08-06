PennDOT: Public meeting set for Rt. 26 betterment project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), will host a virtual public meeting to provide information on its Jacksonville Road (State Route 26) betterment project.

The project, located in Marion Township, Centre County and is approximately 2.2 miles long. The project extends eastward from the Interstate-80/Exit 161 westbound exit ramp to approximately 900 feet past the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Walnut Ridge Road.

Since this section of Jacksonville Road will provide access to the Interstate 80 local interchange, safety improvements will be made along the corridor.

The virtual public meeting will be held via the PennDOT project page. To participate in the virtual public meeting, go to www.PennDOT.gov/jacksonvilleroad. The meeting will be live, Tuesday, August 10 from 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 13.

Additionally, property owners in the project area can schedule a one-on-one half-hour meeting with PennDOT staff by visiting https://jacksonvilleroad.setmore.com/ and selecting a time slot that best fits their schedule.

These time slots will take place on Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19 between 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The location for these meetings is the Marion Township Building at 4337 Jacksonville Road, Howard, Pa.

Information at both the virtual public meeting and the in-person meetings will include the scope of work, Right-of-Way acquisitions, and traffic impacts.