PennDOT provides update on I-80 project in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided an update on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County.

TRAFFIC UPDATES

⦁ On eastbound I-80, a double-lane shift to the right continues with a concrete barrier in place. Traffic is shifted to the right lane and outside shoulder. This is a long-term setup that will be in place through the summer.

⦁ On westbound I-80, traffic continues to use the right/travel lane, with the left-travel lane crossing over to use an eastbound lane. A concrete barrier will be in place to separate east and westbound traffic in this configuration. The left lane will shift back to the right and the crossover lane will rejoin westbound at the end of the work zone.

In addition, night work will continue on I-80 through July. In the event that lane closures are necessary, all traffic will use the left lane. PennDOT’s overnight hours are from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The overall project is expected to be completed by the end of October in 2022.