CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for a $52 million Local Interchange/Route 26 project in Bellefonte.

The work zone for the project is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange. PennDOT said that the work to the interchange can affect traffic flow for I-80 and Route 26.

For the week of March 28, drivers can expect the following:

Route 26 – lane closures and alternating traffic flow controlled by roadway flagging as excavation and drainage work continues. The work location is about a half-mile north/east of the KOA campground. Both lanes will be cleared by the end of each work day.

I-80 Eastbound – lane restrictions in preparation for long-term traffic control. These restrictions will be lifted by late Friday afternoon, April 1.

I-80 Westbound – lane restrictions in preparation for long-term traffic control. These restrictions will be lifted by late Tuesday afternoon, March 29.

Work on this project includes three miles of reconstruction on eastbound I-80, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

Drivers are expected to hit travel delays, especially during the afternoon and evening PennDOT said. State police will be assisting with traffic control when necessary.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for the million-dollar project.

The local interchange project is part of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and to make improvements on Jacksonville Road.

For more information regarding the interchange project, visit PennDOT’s website.