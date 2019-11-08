PennDOT prepared for winter weather

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– With snow in the forecast, PennDOT District 2 is prepared for winter weather to come our way.

Penndot’s preparations for winter weather begin as early as August.

That’s when they’ll get their trucks ready and stock up on salt and anti-skid.

“We are prepared and will do our best to make sure we maintain the level of service that we always do,” Safety press officer Tim Nebgen said.

The vehicles were inspected and salt is loaded– now they’re prepared to hit the roads if they have to.

“We’re not expecting significant accumulation right now, but our assistants and our equipment operators are out there monitoring the road temperatures to make sure we’re not looking at any ice build up,” Nebgen said.

Penndot has over 40 thousand tons of salt and anti-skid for the year.

Nebgen also suggests using this first snowfall as a reminder to get your own car ready for the year.

He says to check tire tread, windshield wipers and the defrost. Also to have an emergency kit in the car.

Penndot officials say in the event of snow and ice, their goal is to keep the roads passable, which doesn’t mean bare.

They’re reminding drivers to be cautious on the roads now that winter weather is here.