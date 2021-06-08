PennDOT to post weight restrictions on section of Route 1010

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said a 10-ton gross weight limit will soon be posted on a section of Route 1010 in Centre County.

The section is known as Jacksonville Road, and the weight limit will be from the intersection of State Route 26, in Marion Township, to the Centre/Clinton County line, according to the press release.

It’s reported that this will go into effect Monday, June 21.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Department of Transportation at 814-765-0495.

To check daily conditions regarding traffic delays, weather forecasts, traffic speed and acess to over 1,000 traffic cameras, you can visit 511PA.com.