PennDOT, police remind drivers of safety during winter weather

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– PennDOT and State Police are reminding drivers of how to stay safe and follow the law this winter.

With winter weather, comes many plows on the road.

Operators may spend up to 12 hours a day clearing snow and ice.

“We’re usually at work at 4 in the morning,” McCracken said. “If it’s snowing, we go right out.”

In his time, McCracken said he’s seen lots of crashes and incidents.

Trooper Bruce Morris said an event like this can be avoided if you simply slow down.

“Leave extra time for where you’re trying to get to,” Morris said. “If it’s a half hour commute to work in the morning, it’s probably a 45 minutes maybe. Build that time into it.”

Plow drivers say their number one concern is people who try to pass plows on the road. This could put them in danger of the plow’s blind spots, drifting snow and other hazards.

“Our plow drivers are out there treating the roads and making them passable, they’re not making them clear,” PennDOT safety press officer Timothy Nebgen said. “That’s not possible to have the roads entirely clear. Our goal is to have them passable.”

State police are also reminding drivers to clear off their cars of all ice and snow before driving.

“You’re looking at over $100 if you don’t clear that snow and ice from your vehicle,” Morris said.

It can come with even bigger consequences if the snow hits a vehicle or pedestrian.

“If that snow and ice dislodges from your vehicle, and strikes another vehicle while in motion, that’s actually considered a crash in the state of Pennsylvania,” Morris said.

Another law to remember is headlights must be turned on when the windshield wipers are on.

That fine could be up to $100 once legal fees are factored in.

In case something bad does happen, Nebgen suggests keeping an emergency kit in your trunk.

This should have items like a flashlight, blanket, extra warm clothes, food and water, kitty litter and a phone charger.

Nebgen said the best advice PennDOT has to offer is if you don’t have to drive in bad weather, stay home.

And if you do have to go out, use caution, drive slow and keep a safe following distance.