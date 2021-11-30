PennDOT plow truck catches fire on I-80 after ‘technical issues’

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteer firefighters jumped into action Tuesday morning after a PennDOT plow truck caught on fire on the side of Interstate 80.

The Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1 was called just after 5:15 a.m. for a vehicle fire at mile marker 115 of I-80 east. While responding, Engine 5 was updated that multiple calls were reporting a fully engulfed PennDOT plow truck.

The driver had pulled to the side of the road after having technical issues before the truck caught fire. All company 5 units were able to clear the scene by roughly 6:40 a.m.

There were not any reported injuries from the early morning fire.

