HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans to put vehicle restrictions in place on Feb. 24 ahead of winter weather conditions.
A tier one restriction will be put in place on the entire length of Interstate 99 starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. At 7 p.m. a tier one restriction will also be in place on the following roadways:
- I-79 from I-80 to I-90;
- The entire length of I-80;
- I-81 from I-78 to the New York border;
- The entire length of I-84;
- The entire length of I-180;
- The entire length of I-380; and
- The entire length of Route 33
The restrictions will be in place until conditions improve, according to PennDOT.
TIER 1 RESTRICTIONS
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
- Motorcycles
PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid travel if possible.