HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans to put vehicle restrictions in place on Feb. 24 ahead of winter weather conditions.

A tier one restriction will be put in place on the entire length of Interstate 99 starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. At 7 p.m. a tier one restriction will also be in place on the following roadways:

I-79 from I-80 to I-90;

The entire length of I-80;

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-180;

The entire length of I-380; and

The entire length of Route 33

The restrictions will be in place until conditions improve, according to PennDOT.

TIER 1 RESTRICTIONS

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid travel if possible.