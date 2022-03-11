HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Vehicle restrictions are planned to be implemented Saturday, March 12 starting at 5 a.m. according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the anticipated winter weather.

Below is a list of all restrictions planned by the PennDOT for Saturday, March 12.

Effective at 5:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Effective at 5:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99; and

The entire length of I-99.

Effective at 7:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective at 7:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-180; and

I-380.

Effective at 11 AM on Saturday, March 12 vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-476 from I-78 to I-81.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Restrictions will remain in effect until conditions have improved and warrant their removal. There can also be additional speed restrictions and right-lane restrictions for commercial vehicles will be imposed as necessary on a regional level.