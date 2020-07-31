PennDOT places speed display sign on Route 322 in Harris Township

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Motorists traveling through Harris Township, Centre County, will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit.

PennDOT announced Friday the placement of a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 322 between Timberwood Trail and Laurel Meadow Lane. The sign will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

The sign faces westbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign.

PennDOT recently reduced the posted speed limit in this area of Route 322 to 45 miles per hour after a traffic and engineering speed study concluded a reduction was warranted.

The sign was placed earlier this month and will remain in its present location for another two weeks. It will then be moved to face eastbound traffic for another month.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.