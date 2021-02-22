PennDOT places restrictions on local roadways Monday morning

(WTAJ) — As challenging winter weather continues through the area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for speed restrictions in the north central region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane on the following roads:

Interstate 80 from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek in Clearfield County to mile-marker 178/Lock Haven in Clinton County;

Interstate I-99 from the PA Turnpike to I-80 in Centre County;

Route 322 from the village of Potters Mills in Centre County to the Route 522 interchange/Lewistown in Mifflin County;

Interstate 80 from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek in Clearfield County to I-99 at mile-marker 161/Bellefonte in Centre County;

Additional restrictions on other roads could be added through the day depending on changing conditions. The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure that roads remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.