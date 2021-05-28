PennDOT places radar speed boards to curb aggressive driving in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has installed speed boards on two routes within Clearfield County to discourage motorists from speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors.

The first radar controlled speeding board was placed on Route 879 in Pike Township, Clearfield County, between Rustic Road and Greenville Pike. The device sits on the eastbound part of traffic.

The speed limit on Route 879 is 45 miles per hour, PennDOT says.

The second radar controlled board sits on Route 3016 in Newburg Borough, facing westbound traffic between Lee Hollow Road and Front Street. The speed limit for this route is set at 35 miles per hour.

PennDOT says the boards will remain in their positions up to four weeks, then they will switch which side of the road they sit on.

They also add that aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 49 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2019.