PennDOT places limits on I-99, I-70 for winter storm

(WTAJ) — PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 99 and Interstate 70 due to the severity of the winter storm.

I-99 is impacted in Bedford, Blair and Centre Counties. I-70 is impacted in Bedford and Fulton Counties.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

In addition, speed limits have been restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles. Vehicles not affected by these restrictions must move to the right lane.

Additional restrictions could be added as weather conditions change.

For traffic updates in real-time, visit 511PA.