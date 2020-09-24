PennDOT, other agencies hosting virtual job fair

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local CareerLinks, PennDOT, Future RoadBuilders and the NAACP of Johnstown are hosting a virtual job fair for highway construction jobs that are available in our area.

Minorities, women and economically disadvantaged individuals are encouraged to register for the job fair. Those who attend will be able to meet with representatives in the carpentry, laborer and other industries during two breakout sessions.

The job fair is Tuesday, September 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and you can register by clicking here.

A link to the Zoom meeting after registering can be found by clicking here.