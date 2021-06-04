PennDOT: Motorists will see more speed display boards.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed three speed display boards, across the county. PennDOT believes the boards will reduce speeding and aggressive driving.

Here are the locations of the three new speed boards:

Route 1001 (Washington Ave) in Lawrence Township between Route 879 and the entrance to the Clearfield Area Highschool. The board faces northbound traffic.

Route 3030 (Windy Hill Road) in Pike Township between Stronach and and Tree Farm Roads. This board faces eastbound traffic.

Route 53 in Osceola Mills Borough between French and Curtain Streets. This board faces northbound.

The boards located Lawrence and Pike Township are going to remain in their location for four weeks. Afterwards, they will be repositioned to face the opposite direction. The board in Osceola Mills Borough will remain there for two weeks and then will be sent in another location.