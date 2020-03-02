PennDOT making changes to Franklin Street in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Franklin Street in Johnstown will be getting a new look next year.

PennDOT says they will be working with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to make sure the street is more accessible to pedestrians and public transportation.

Starting next year, they’ll be widening and adding some sidewalks, adding pedestrian barriers along parts of the street and extending valet parking.

PennDOT says the project will start next summer and should not create any major traffic problems.

The project is totaled around $4 million.