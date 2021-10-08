PennDOT announces maintenance work schedule in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced its work schedule for the week of Oct. 11 through Oct. 15 for Centre County.

PennDOT wants to advise motorists that they should travel safely and be cautious in these work zones especially for highway work that is being worked on throughout the day and night. Below is the list of work that is scheduled to be done weather permitting.

Crack Sealing:

State Route: 45 (Shingletown to Boalsburg).

Drainage Improvements:

State Route: 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain).

State Route: 144 (Centre Hall).

State Route: 1005 (Forest Avenue).

State Route: 2005 (Spring Mills).

State Route: 3002 (Mill Street).

State Route: 3007 (Park Avenue).

Mowing:

State Route: 322 (Boalsburg Bypass).

Patching:

State Route: I-80 (Milesburg East to Clinton County).

Signs:

Work on signs will be in various locations.

Work on the road improvement for Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) in Walker Township intersection is slated to be finished by a contractor during the workweek. The work zone will be about four and a half miles north of Pleasant Gap. There will be a 10-foot lane width restriction, concrete barriers, temporary traffic signals and with paint lines and also channelling devises in and around the work zone.

This project was started on Sept. 13 and aims to enhance safety at the intersection by widening the roadway, roadway realignment, an addition of a turning lane, drainage improvements, paving, new traffic signals, water relocation and other various projects.

For more information on the work schedule for Centre County, visit PennDOT’s website.