PennDOT lowers speed limit on 2 interstates due to winter weather

(WTAJ) — PennDOT is urging drivers to use caution if they are out traveling today. Due to the weather conditions, PennDOT has announced that they are lowering the speed limit of two interstates to 45 m.p.h. until further notice.

  • Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties
  • Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

Commercial vehicles are also restricted to use the right lane only. Any commercial trucks must adhere to the speed reductions as well as drive only in the right lane on these interstates.

