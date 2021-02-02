PennDOT lifts restrictions on local roadways

(WTAJ) — As winter weather conditions across the north-central region continue to improve, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is lifting travel restrictions across the area.

Tier 4 restrictions have been lifted on Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 192.

Tier 4 restrictions banned commercial vehicles as well as all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Additionally, speed limits have been restored and the restriction for commercial vehicles to use the right lane only has been lifted on the following roads:

I-99 in Centre County—both directions;

I-80 from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek to mile-marker 161/Bellefonte—both directions.

U.S. Route 22/322 in Juniata, Mifflin, and Centre counties.

PennDOT reminds travelers that they can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.