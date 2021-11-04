PennDOT: License, photo centers closed for Veteran’s Day

FILE – In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the seats and aisles are empty as seen through the window of the closed Penndot Drivers License Center in Butler, Pa. Some owners who got their money said they’re now feeling more confident about being able to retain their employees after businesses closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that all license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.