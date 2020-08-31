PennDOT, license center will close for Labor Day

(WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals online.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2020 is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings under the “Pressroom” link at the bottom of the page.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.