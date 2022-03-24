CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers that left turns from Route 4012 (Liberty Road) onto Route 119 are not allowed.

In a press release from Thursday, March 24, PennDOT said that signage was placed at the intersection in December. In 2021, constituents contacted PennDOT and the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors and raised concern that the intersection does not have proper sight distance for a left turn to be completed.

After PennDOT conducted a traffic study they determined that the concerns were legitimate and made the change to the intersection.

PennDOT said that the Sandy Township Police will monitor the intersection to conduct enforcement details to further educate motorists about the change to the intersection.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

