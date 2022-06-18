CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating drivers to its $6.9 million roadwork project taking place in Centre and also Clinton Counties.

In the update, PennDOT said that it has delayed its completion of pipe replacement work in State College due to weather. The pipe replacement work on Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive is now expected be to be completed by June 24. Work was originally supposed to be done by June 17 but weather pushed that back, PennDOT said.

A single lane closures will be in place and controlled by flaggers until the work is completed. The following Centre County roads are also going to be seeing work:

Route 3001 (Fisherman`s Paradise Road) entire length

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman`s Paradise Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Also work in Clinton County will include work on Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144. Crews will work on removing guiderail and prepare for final paving. A single lane closure will also be in place.

The overall work being done on the project includes milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. The goal is to address improvements on more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

PennDOT will continue to issue updates as work is also weather and schedule dependent.

For more information on the following roadwork project, visit PennDOT’s website.