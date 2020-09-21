PennDOT issues update for Potters Mills construction project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing a late September update for its Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project in southeast Centre County.

On September 23 and 24, drivers can expect that Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 144 north and Route 45 west before returning to Route 322 at Boalsburg.

This detour is necessary for the contractor to mill, pave, and paint lines on the western end of the project. Advance signage is in place to alert drivers to this detour.

Once work is complete on Thursday, drivers can expect one lane of eastbound traffic will be moved to the new alignment. Additionally, work will continue off the roadway and drivers should be alert and drive with caution as numerous construction vehicles enter and exit Route 322 through the Potters Mills area.

Motorists are reminded that passing is not permitted when traveling through the work zone. Any motorist convicted of a passing violation in an active work zone faces a $50 fine and three points on their driver’s license.

This is the third and final phase of a construction project dating back to 2015. The goal of this phase is to reconstruct Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.

The completed project will alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.

The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

Up-to-date information can also be found on the PMG Project page.