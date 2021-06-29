PENNDOT: Independence Day weekend BUI checkpoint event at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– This year the Pennsylvania Department of Transport (PENNDOT) will be teaming up with Pa. state police (PSP), the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will have multiple checkpoints at Raystown Lake to catch anyone operating a boat or car under the influence.

July 2 to July 4 the PFBC waterway conservation officers (WCOs) and the USACE will be participating in Operation Dry Water at Raystown Lake which is a nationally coordinated event to make sure that any person driving a boat is not under the influence of alcohol. WCOs are trained to spot any signs of impairment while boating and will conduct sobriety tests on the water.

The Pennsylvania State Police along with local law enforcement will have patrols on roadways along with checkpoints.

According to the FBC there were 60 under-the-influence boating accidents in 2020 which is 45 more than there were in 2019.

Boaters are to remember that the legal limit is .08% blood alcohol concentration and they will be charged with boating under the influence (BUI) if found over the legal limit operating any watercraft powered or unpowered.