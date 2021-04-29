PennDOT in need of funds for upcoming projects

(WTAJ) — PennDOT outlined upcoming road and highway projects for 2021 this week at outreach meetings for counties in our region.

A spokesman from district 9 said the need for new projects is greater than the amount of money available to them.

He adds the department will use techniques to try to stretch the funds, but finding funding for highway projects is a common issue.

“If you look at our area itself, the main roads 22, I-99, 219, 30, they were all constructed 60 to 70 years ago and as things continue to age you have more and more needs,” assistant district executive of design for PennDOT District 9, Vince Greenland said.

Greenland said the governor has commissioned a group to start looking into different ideas for transportation funding.