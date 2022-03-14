STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced it will host two public open house meetings for its State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County.

The purpose of the PEL Study is to identify existing and projected transportation needs within the study area, PennDOT said. It’s being done by PennDOT in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

The public open house will be held at two different locations on two different dates in early April:

Tuesday, April 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg, PA

Wednesday, April 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Centre Hall Fire Station, 134 N. Whitmer Ave., Centre Hall, PA

(via Pennsylvania Department of Transportation)

PennDOT said the information presented will be identical on each date, and those who wish to attend may come at any point within the posted hours. Topics will include an update on the data collection efforts, traffic analyses and Build Alternative corridor refinements.

The result of the study will identify transportation projects and alternatives that can move forward into the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process and preliminary engineering, according to PennDOT.

For more information on the State College Area Connector, click here to visit PennDOT’s website.