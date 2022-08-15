CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the PA 164 to Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project.

PennDOT is holding a public meeting on Monday, August 22 from 6-7 p.m. at the Portage Township Municipal Building to discuss the project and receive public feedback.

The project is located in Portage Township, Cambria County, and will involve milling and paving of the existing roadway, upgrades to drainage facilities, guide rails and repair of a mine subsidence location.

During construction, the current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow for the mine subsidence repair and for daylight flagging for the remainder of the work.

Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The Portage Township Municipal Building is located at 4109 Portage Street, Portage, PA 15946. The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities.

Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Bruce Schweitzer, P.E., by phone 814-696-7198 or by e-mail bschweitzer@pa.gov.