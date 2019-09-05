PennDOT honors fallen workers

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — People in Blair County gathered today to honor to PennDOT workers who’ve lost their lives while on the job.

The PennDOT workers memorial in front of the Hollidaysburg District Nine building symbolizes the 89 fallen PennDOT workers since 1989.

The family of Bryan Chamberlain was honored during the ceremony.

Chamberlain was killed last year while working.

“The business they do each and every do, sometimes come at a cost, as I said they do very dangerous work out there and we want to be respectful when we see them out there to slow down and make sure we respect each and every one of them,” said Thomas prestash: District executive, PennDOT Engineering District 9.

PennDOT wants to continue to focus on the safety of their workers to make sure they get home every day.