CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award.

Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is PennDOT’s highest recognition.

Gramian and other department executives honored winners Jason Powell and Amanda Nelson during an event held at the Governor’s Residence.

Amanda Nelson currently serves as a Clearfield County Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager. Amanda’s effort to develop a comprehensive planning and scheduling tool led to an analysis of Clearfield County summer operations and snow route miles. The outcome was a right-sizing of personnel and fleet, resulting in the reduction of two dump trucks and an estimated savings of $700,000.

Jason Powell is District 2’s Maintenance Operations Manager. Jason developed and implemented District 2 Winter Contingency Plans to ensure continuity of service to the public. Jason has also worked to improve brine usage, as well as address tree canopy concerns. Jason’s multiple innovations are expected to yield an estimated savings of $1 million this year.

“These employees represent the many incredible members of the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and community connections, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”

The Star of Excellence Awards is presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.

“Jason and Amanda are the latest examples of PennDOT employees who apply insight and critical thinking to their work, said Tom Zurat, District 2 Executive. “They keep work goals in mind and are open to change. Because of that attitude, we’re able to maximize assets and save taxpayer dollars. Presenting them with the Star award is greatly deserved”.