PennDOT holds ribbon cutting to mark completion of Front St. project in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a ribbon-cutting event Monday to celebrate the completion of the Front Street project in Clearfield. The event was held at Shaw Park in downtown Clearfield, next to the Clearfield Borough building.

The $3.7 million project featured water line replacements, reconstruction of Front Street, drainage improvements, new sidewalk, and traffic signal upgrades. Through PennDOT Connects, Clearfield Borough and its leadership offered input throughout the design of the project and then assisted with coordination and cooperation throughout the construction of the project.

“We are thrilled to join Clearfield Borough today to celebrate the completion of the special project, said PennDOT District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “Through the PennDOT Connects program, we’ve been able to address Borough concerns, keep the wants and needs of local residents in mind, and really incorporate the community into project decisions that impacted them. Our completion on Front Street is something to be proud of.”

Work on Front Street first started in September 2020, and after more than a year, the road is fully open to traffic once again. One of the goals of the project is to avoid further work down the road, as some of the water lines replaced during the project were nearly 100 years old and had caused many problems for residents.

“I think borough residents can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they no longer have to navigate the ditches and the mud here on Front Street,” said Mason Strouse, the mayor-elect of Clearfield Borough.