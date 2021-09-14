PennDOT holding job fair for Bedford, Fulton County positions

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT will be hosting a recruitment event to learn about positions offered in Bedford and Fulton counties, the department announced.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford County Maintenance Office at 630 East Penn Street in Bedford. Participants will be able to learn about CDL Operator and Diesel Mechanic positions the department offers.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth for CDL Operators, who must have a valid PA CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and Diesel Mechanics, who must have a CDL and a PA Inspector Mechanic Certification. PennDot said both positions will also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On the spot applications, interviews and driving skills testing will be taking place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will also be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system.

To learn more about jobs, please check them out online at www.employment.pa.gov.