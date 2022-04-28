STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have announced a May update for utility relocation work on South Atherton.

For the week of May 2, Columbia Gas plans for the following work to be done depending on weather:

On Thursday, May 5 there will be sidewalk restoration between College Avenue and White Course Drive. The right lane going west will be closed and traffic will be shifted to the left lane.

Lane shifts to continue between Logan Avenue and South Allen Street.

The Westerly Parkway intersection and construction zone will have flaggers.

The utility relocation work is part of next step for Atherton’s roadway improvement work. Later in the year PennDOT said that work on the new section will begin. The previous phase was completed in 2020 and the relocation of numerous utilities, water, and sewer line with other improvements.

For more information on the work visit PennDOT’s website.