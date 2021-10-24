PennDOT: Gas relocation work set to begin in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists of gas line relocation work set to take place through the week of Oct. 25 and Oct. 29 on South Atherton Street.

Work for the second part began last week when PennDOT started the road improvement work on Oct. 18 for South Atherton. The work being done this week is similar to the work that was done last week.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will be working from 7 a.m. until dusk each day. Flaggers will be there to assist traffic between White Course Drive to Clay Lane.

For more information on the upcoming improvement work visit PennDOT’s website.