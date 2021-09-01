PennDOT: Flooding closes multiple roads across Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Wednesday is alerting drivers of multiple roadway closures across Central Pennsylvania due to flooding and debris.

As rain continues to fall across Central Pennsylvania from Tropical Depression Ida, the following roads have closed until the water recedes and any debris can be removed.

Bedford County:

Route 4013 (Crissman Road) from the intersection of Route 96 (Courtland Road) to the intersection of Dunnings Creek Road in West St. Clair Township.

Route 4015 (Adams Run Road) from the intersection of Second Street to the intersection of Reynoldsdale Road in East St. Clair Township.

Blair County:

Route 4018 (Sabbath Rest Road/Lower Riggles Gap Road) from the intersection of Old Sixth Ave Road to the intersection of Grandview Road/Riggles Gap Road in Antis Township.

Route 1011 (Turkey Valley Road/Quarry Road/Beaver Dam Road/Scotch Valley Road) from the intersection of William Penn Highway to the intersection of Turkey Valley Road in Frankstown Township.

Route 1011 (Turkey Valley Road/Quarry Road/Beaver Dam Road/Scotch Valley Road) from the intersection of Koch Lane to the intersection of Middle Ridge Road in Frankstown Township.

Route 2007 (Reservoir Road) from the intersection of Frankstown Road/William Penn Highway to the intersection of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township.

Route 2020 (Royer Mountain Road/Locke Mountain Road) from the intersection of Sandbank Road to the intersection of Reservoir Road in Frankstown Township.

Route 866 from the intersection of Short Cut Road in Woodbury Township to the intersection of First Street/High Street in Williamsburg Borough.

Route 22 from the intersection of Patch Way Road in Blair Township to the intersection of Forsht Drive in Duncansville Borough.

Route 1001 (Plank Road) north bound right lane from the intersection of Goods Lane/Orchard Ave. in Logan Township to the intersection of Union Ave./Frankstown Road in the City of Altoona.

Route 2022 (Juniata Valley Road) from the intersection of Upper Reese Road to the intersection go William Penn Highway in Frankstown Township.

Water floods road at Cross Keys Village in Duncansville, PA 09-01-2021.

Water floods road at Cross Keys Village in Duncansville, PA 09-01-2021.

Water floods road at Cross Keys Village in Duncansville, PA 09-01-2021.

Water floods road at Cross Keys Village in Duncansville, PA 09-01-2021.

Cambria County:

Route 4005 (Highland Ave/Colver Road) from the intersection of Municipal Road to the intersection of Gresh Road in Cambria Township.

Route 3034 (Beulah Road/Second Street) from the intersection of Allie Buck Road in Cambria Township to the intersection of Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Cambria Township.

Route 160 from the intersection of Mount Airy Drive to the intersection of Center Street/Oak Ridge Drive in Adams Township.

Route 2013 (Center Street/Wilmore Road) from the intersection of Howells Hill Road to the intersection of Route 22 in Cambria Township.

Route 1006 (Syberton Road) from the intersection of Saint Mary Street in Loretto Borough to the intersection of Route 53 (Gallitzin Road) in Gallitzin Township.

Route 53 is now a lane restriction, controlled by flaggers. From the intersection of Amsbry Road in Gallitzin Township to the intersection of Liberty Ave. in Ashville Borough.

Water floods roadway at the corner of Stagers Road and Pensacola Road in Summerhill Township, Cambria County 09-01-2021.

Water floods roadway at the corner of Stagers Road and Pensacola Road in Summerhill Township, Cambria County 09-01-2021.

Water floods roadway at the corner of Stagers Road and Pensacola Road in Summerhill Township, Cambria County 09-01-2021.

Water floods Willow Beach Road in Cambria County 09-01-2021.

Water floods Willow Beach Road in Cambria County 09-01-2021.

Huntingdon County:

Route 22 is CLOSED from the Water Street/Route 453 Intersection in Morris Township to the Blair County line

from the Water Street/Route 453 Intersection in Morris Township to the Blair County line Route 1004 (Sharpsburg Road) from the intersection of Route 655 (Big Valley Pike) to the intersection of Sharpsburg Road in Brady Township.

Route 1019 (East Branch Road) from the intersection of Weiler Road to the intersection of Route 305 (Greenwood Road) in Jackson Township.

Route 1005 (Mill Creek Hollow Road) from the intersection of Mill Creek Hollow Road in Brady Township to the intersection of Stone Creek Ridge Road in Miller Township.

PennDOT is also advising motorists to remain cautious when traveling, be alert of water on roadways, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roadways.

Keep up to date with the latest forecast with Your Weather Authority by clicking here.