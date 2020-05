PennDOT extends license, permit expiration dates through June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT says that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards, and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through May 31, 2020, are now extended through June 30, 2020.

This extension adds more time for renewals from the original extension from March 27.

All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers and the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center in Pennsylvania are still closed until further notice, but you can complete various transactions online by clicking here.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.