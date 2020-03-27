PennDOT extends expiration dates on Driver Licenses, ID Cards, Vehicle Registrations and more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, learner’s permits, persons with disability placards, vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended for Pennsylvania residents.

The announcement comes in response to the statewide mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines on the products below will be extended effective March 27, 2020, according to PennDOT:

Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

In addition, all Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers and the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center in Pennsylvania will continue to be closed for counter service until further notice.