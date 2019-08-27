PennDOT enhances 511PA website/app for Labor Day, PSU Football

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced some upgrades and enhancements to their 511pa.com travel website and app.

To gear up for Labor Day, they’ve added the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page to plan optimal travel times on major roadways across the state this Labor Day weekend.

For the Penn State Football fans, there’s an entirely new map section for game-day traffic that will show you road closures, construction, traffic back-ups, and delays, through the state and leading up to Beaver Stadium. You can even choose which parking zone you’re trying to get to.

You can check out www.511pa.com or download the 511PA app on your smart device.