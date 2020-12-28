PennDOT Driver’s License Centers close for New Year’s holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Friday, January 1, 2021, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

Additionally, the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, which is only open for motor vehicle transactions, will close at 12:30 PM on Thursday, December 31. Driver license and photo center locations will close at 12:15 PM on Thursday, December 31.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

