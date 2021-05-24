PennDOT Driver License Centers to reopen in June

Harrisburg, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that additional driver license centers will reopen throughout western parts of the state beginning June 1.

Following recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, PennDOT plans to reopen and extend hours of multiple locations.

Below is a list of centers in our region reopening on June 1:

Bedford Drivers License Center, 137 Bedford Plaza Road, Route 30, Bedford.

Huntingdon Drivers License Center, 9048 William Penn Highway, Suite 1, Huntingdon.

St. Marys Driver License Center, 129 North Michael St., St. Marys

To view hours of operation or see an extended list of reopening locations, visit the Pa. DMV website.