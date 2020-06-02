PennDOT driver license centers resume driving tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced today that beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2020, driver’s skills test, including motorcycle skills test, will resume at reopened Driver License Centers.

Customers whose driver’s skills tests were canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency will be given priority in rescheduling by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.

All other customers will be able to schedule a skills tests in the appointment system beginning June 20, 2020.

The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.

As part of the enhanced safety measures for non-commercial skills test the following safety protocols will be in place:

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test and the test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.

In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.

PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers in yellow or green counties are also available for non-commercial testing and adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Health. They must follow official phased reopening guidance outlined by the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.