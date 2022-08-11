CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Thursday, August 11 that its District Office parking lot located at 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield, will be closed Friday, August 12, for fog sealing.

Although the parking lot will be closed the office will be open for normal operations.

Visitors may park in the cul-de-sacs on either side of PennDOT drive. They are asked not to park along the side of either access road leading up the hill to the office or in the parking lots of neighboring businesses.

Visitors should walk through the grassy areas and on the sidewalks on their way to the main entrance to not damage the fog coat application or their footwear.