CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be in place in Bellefonte on March 28 as contractors work to rebuild a retaining wall along Route 144.

The one-way detour is only for northbound traffic, where driver will use Route 144 (Pine Street/Mill Street) and Stoney Batter Road. This will be in place for about three weeks, according to PennDOT.

Route 144 southbound will remain open. All work is weather dependent and drivers are urged to use caution.