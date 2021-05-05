PennDOT to inform public on culvert, tributary replacement project in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of a proposed state Route 253 E. Glasgow Muddy Run Culvert and Tributary to Muddy Run Culvert project in Reade Township.

The project includes the replacement of the existing arch pipe culverts at Muddy Run and a tributary of Muddy Run, locally known as Curtis Run, with precast box culverts including guide rail and pavement updates between the culverts.

The purpose of this virtual plans display is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through their website.

To access project information:

Go to: www.penndot.gov/district9 Click “Public Meetings” under “District Links” on the right-hand side Choose “Cambria County”, then “PA 253 Culverts”

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website.