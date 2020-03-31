PennDOT: Critical bridge and highway construction to continue

(WTAJ) — On March 17, Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 order to close all “non-essential-life” businesses forced all non-emergency construction projects to come to a halt.

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that 61 critical highway and bridge projects will resume starting this week.

“A safe and reliable transportation network is always of the utmost importance, but it becomes even more crucial in times of crisis,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

All projects opening back up will take proper precautions necessary during the pandemic, such as cleanliness on jobsites and social distancing guidelines.

PennDOT added that the projects will help ensure the safe transportation of goods and services.