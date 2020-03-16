PennDOT closes all driver, photo license centers, extends expiration dates

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — PennDOT is closing all driver and photo license centers and extending expiration dates in response to coronavirus.

PennDOT announced Monday that all centers will be closed for two weeks, starting at the end of the business day Monday.

PennDOT said they will be extending expiration dates for licenses, permits, registrations, and safety and emissions inspections to the following:

Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16-30, the expiration date is now extended until April 30.

Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16-30, the expiration date is now extended until April 30.

Persons with Disabilities Parking Placards scheduled to expire March 16-30, the expiration date is now extended until April 30.

PennDOT said all district and county maintenance offices are closed, and all construction projects have been suspended until further notice. Crews are still available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenence, PennDOT said.

Rest areas and welcome centers will also be closed to the public beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.